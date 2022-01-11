Djokovic, according to Nadal, is to blame for the cancellation of Nadal’s Australian visa.

Djokovic, according to Nadal, is to blame for Australia’s visa cancellation.

‘Sorry,’ says a Spanish tennis player for Novak Djokovic, but the Serbian top seed has been aware of the conditions for months.

ANKARA

Rafael Nadal, a Spanish tennis player, said on Thursday that Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic would be able to play in the 2022 Australian Open “without a problem” if he wanted to.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked by Australia on Thursday after he failed to meet COVID-19 entry requirements.

Nadal, 35, expressed regret for Djokovic’s decision, but the Serbian recognized the dangers.

“I think he could play here in Australia without a problem if he wanted to,” Nadal said during a warm-up tournament in Melbourne.

“He made his own choices, and everyone has the right to make their own choices, but there are consequences.”

“Of course, I don’t like the current situation.

In some ways, I pity him.

But, at the same time, he was aware of the circumstances for months and made his own decision,” Nadal explained.

Djokovic, 34, has remained tight-lipped about whether or not he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he had received a medical exemption from receiving a coronavirus vaccination in time for the Australian Open.

Craig Tiley, the executive director of the Australian Open, previously stated that all participants, including tournament players, should be vaccinated against coronavirus or receive a medical exemption from an independent panel of experts.

The Australian prime minister also confirmed Djokovic’s visa revocation.

“Thank you, Mr.

The visa for Djokovic has been revoked.

Particularly when it comes to our borders, rules are rules.

No one is exempt from these rules.

“Our strong border policies have been critical in ensuring Australia has one of the lowest COVID death rates in the world. We will remain vigilant,” Scott Morrison said on Twitter.

Djokovic was first questioned by the Border Force after his visa was revoked, and then he was taken to a Melbourne quarantine hotel that houses refugees and asylum seekers.

The Australian Open, the year’s first Grand Slam, will take place between January and March 2022.

Melbourne, Australia, 17-30.

In 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021, Djokovic won the Australian Open.