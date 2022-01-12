Djokovic claims that “misinformation” has clouded his coronavirus case.

Djokovic claims that “misinformation” has tainted his coronavirus case.

The Serbian tennis legend also admits to making a mistake by failing to cancel a French interview and photo shoot after testing positive for drugs.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Novak Djokovic, the world number one tennis player, pushed back on Wednesday against “misinformation” about his travels in December, prior to his run-in with Australian authorities over his vaccination status.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis legend said he went to a basketball game in Belgrade on Dec.

14 and later discovered that several people at the event had tested positive for COVID-19.

He went on to say that after taking a rapid antigen test on Dec.

To be safe, I also took an official approved PCR test, which was negative.

The next day, Djokovic said he took another rapid antigen test, which came back negative, and then went to a tennis tournament in Belgrade.

He also stated that he was asymptomatic and felt fine before receiving a positive PCR test result.

The answer is no.

1 men’s player admitted to making a mistake by failing to cancel an interview and photoshoot with a French newspaper scheduled for December.

Despite the fact that he had tested positive, he was only 18 years old at the time

Except for the photoshoot, Djokovic maintained a social distance throughout the interview and wore his mask.

Travel to Australia

In his travel declaration for Australia, the 20-time Grand Slam winner also claimed that his agent made a “human error” by checking the wrong box.

He stated that he would not comment on the Australian government or its procedures out of respect.

Djokovic added that competing in the Australian Open, which he has won nine times in his career, is always an honor.

January 1st,

4, Djokovic claimed he had received a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine, but his visa was revoked by the Australian Border Force after he arrived.

A federal court ordered his release after he was sent to an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne.

To compete in this year’s first major tennis tournament, Australia requires all players to be fully immunized against COVID-19.

Djokovic has refused to say if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.