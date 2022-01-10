Djokovic could face a three-year ban from Australia.

For a period of three years, Djokovic could be deported from Australia.

The Australian government may seek additional authority to revoke his visa.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA

Despite claiming victory in his visa appeal court case, Novak Djokovic, the world number one in men’s tennis, could be deported from Australia for three years.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could use his personal power under the Migration Act to revoke Djokovic’s right to remain in the country, according to Christopher Tan, a government lawyer.

Djokovic won a legal battle against the Australian government on Monday, which had revoked his visa in advance of the 2022 Australian Open.

The visa cancellation order was quashed after a hearing in Australia’s Federal Circuit and Family Court.

On January 1st,

4, Djokovic announced that he had been granted a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Australian Border Force interrogated him and cancelled his visa after he landed at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport.

“The ABF can attest to Mr.

“Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet Australia’s entry requirements, and his visa was subsequently canceled,” the Australian Border Force previously stated in a statement.

“Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa or whose visa has been revoked will be detained and removed from Australia,” it continued.

Djokovic was then transferred to an immigration detention facility in Melbourne, where he filed an appeal with the federal court.

To compete in this year’s first major tennis tournament, Australia requires all players to be fully immunized against COVID-19.

The Australian Open, the year’s first Grand Slam, will be held between January and March 2022.

In Melbourne, from 17 to 30.