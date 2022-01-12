Djokovic could face jail time for ‘lying on his Australia travel form,’ as shocking photos reveal he traveled before his flight to Australia.

NOVAK Djokovic could face jail time over allegations that he lied on his travel documents, as new photos show him traveling before heading to Australia.

Officials from Australia’s Border Force are looking into whether the tennis player lied on his visa application by claiming he had not visited another country.

The anti-vaxxer claimed on his travel declaration that he had not traveled outside of the United States in the 14 days leading up to his arrival in Oz, but photos show him in two different countries during that time.

The Department of Home Affairs warns on its website that providing the government with “false or misleading information” is a “serious offence” that could result in a prison sentence.

“If convicted, the maximum penalty is 12 months in prison,” it states.

On December 25, tennis legend Djokovic, who is based in Monte Carlo, was caught on camera playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade, Serbia.

He was also photographed with handball player Petar Djordjic in Belgrade on the same day, according to a photo shared on Twitter.

The 34-year-old was then reportedly filmed training in Spain on December 31 and posing for a group photograph the following day.

On January 4, Djokovic was also photographed playing football in Marbella, Spain, with his brother Marko and a coach.

Those dates fall within the 14-day period leading up to the reigning Australian Open champion arriving in Melbourne late on January 5 after flying out of Spain via Dubai.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Novak Djokovic live blog.

Djokovic, on the other hand, ticked the box claiming he had not traveled before his arrival on his Australian Travel Declaration, which was released by the federal court yesterday.

Officials from the Australian Border Force are now looking into whether Djokovic lied on his visa application.

“Note: Giving false or misleading information is a serious offence,” applicants are warned on the application form.

Giving false or misleading information could result in a civil penalty as well.”

Tennis Australia completed the declaration on Djokovic’s behalf, but the officer who cancelled his visa noted that the sporting body would have facilitated that based on the information the visa holder provided.

According to Djokovic’s sworn affidavit, he flew out of Spain on January 4 and stopped in Dubai before landing in Melbourne late on January 5.

To comply with the rules not to travel within two weeks of arriving in Australia, Djokovic would have had to be in Spain from 11.30pm AEDT on December 22nd, or 1.30pm Spanish time.

However, social media posts indicate that he will be in Serbia after this date.

The tennis prodigy is in great shape…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.