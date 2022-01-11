Djokovic could go to jail for ‘lying on his Australia travel form,’ as shocking photos reveal he traveled before his flight to Australia.

Djokovic could face jail time for ‘lying on his Australia travel form,’ as shocking photos reveal he traveled before his flight to Australia.

NOVAK Djokovic could be sentenced to prison over allegations that he lied on his travel documents, as new photos show him traveling before heading to Australia.

The anti-vaxxer claimed on his travel declaration that he had not visited another country in the 14 days leading up to his arrival in Australia, but photos show him in two different countries during that time.

The alleged deception could land him in jail, as the Home Affairs Department warns on its website that providing the government with “false or misleading information” is a “serious offence” that can result in a prison sentence.

“The maximum penalty if convicted is 12 months in prison,” it states.

On December 25, tennis legend Djokovic, who is based in Monte Carlo, was spotted playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade, Serbia.

He was also seen beaming alongside handball player Petar Djordjic in Belgrade the same day, according to a photo shared on Twitter.

The 34-year-old was reportedly filmed training in Spain on December 31 and posing for a group photo the following day.

On January 4, Djokovic was also photographed playing football in Marbella, Spain, with his brother Marko and a coach.

Those dates fall within the 14-day period leading up to the reigning Australian Open champion arriving in Melbourne late on January 5 after flying out of Spain via Dubai.

Djokovic, on the other hand, ticked the box claiming he had not traveled before arriving in Australia on his Australian Travel Declaration, which was released by the federal court yesterday.

Officials from the Australian Border Force are now looking into whether Djokovic lied on his visa application.

“Note: Giving false or misleading information is a serious offence,” the application warns applicants.

Giving false or misleading information may also result in a civil penalty.”

Tennis Australia completed the declaration on Djokovic’s behalf, but the officer who cancelled his visa noted that based on the information the visa holder provided, the sporting body would have facilitated that.

Djokovic, according to his sworn affidavit, flew out of Spain on January 4 and stopped in Dubai before arriving in Melbourne late on January 5.

To comply with the rules not to travel within two weeks of arriving in Australia, Djokovic would have had to be in Spain from 11.30pm on December 22 AEDT, or 1.30pm Spanish time.

However, he appears to be in Serbia after this date, according to social media posts.

The tennis player faces a new deportation threat as a minister considers whether to revoke his visa again after it was reinstated by a judge.

