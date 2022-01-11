Djokovic is granted a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open in 2022.

The Australian Open will be held in 2022, between January and February.

Melbourne, 17-30

Novak Djokovic, a Serbian tennis player, was granted a medical exemption from receiving a coronavirus vaccination in time for the Australian Open, he announced on Tuesday.

“Over the break, I spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones, and today I’m heading down under with an exemption permission,” World No. 1 said on Instagram.

The 34-year-old player, who won the Australian Open for the ninth time, including the title in 2021, has remained tight-lipped about his vaccination status.

Craig Tiley, the CEO of the Australian Open, previously stated that all tournament participants, including players, should be vaccinated against coronavirus or receive a medical exemption from an independent panel of experts.