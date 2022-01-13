Djokovic, Medvedev, Barty, and Osaka’s paths to the final at the Australian Open 2022 have been revealed.

Djokovic, Medvedev, Barty, and Osaka’s paths to the final of the Australian Open 2022 are explained.

Djokovic appears to have been dealt a relatively easy draw in the year’s first grand slam, while rival Daniil Medvedev may face early banana skins.

To some extent, the talking is finished.

Of course, there’s still a weekend of media scrums and immigration deliberations ahead of us.

We do, however, have a tie, which gives us something else to discuss.

Even the draw was not without its difficulties.

It was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. local time in Melbourne, but was postponed just two minutes before, prompting speculation that Tennis Australia had been given advance notice of a possible Novak Djokovic decision by the immigration minister.

The ceremony, however, was only 75 minutes late and went on as planned, with the world No. 1 at the top of the men’s bracket.

One of the perks of being the top seed is that you won’t be pitted against anyone who has a chance to beat you in the first round.

The average ranking of Djokovic’s first-round opponent at slams over the last decade is 88, indicating that Miomir Kecmanovic is a more capable opponent than the defending champion might have anticipated.

As a fellow Serb, Kecmanovic, on the other hand, could be the ideal opponent.

When Djokovic walks out of the Rod Laver Arena, unvaccinated, possibly under injunction, and defiant, it could be a tense atmosphere.

It’s been speculated that Australian fans in the world’s most secure city will boo Djokovic, but if both players are Serbian, it’s more likely that he’ll have even more fans in the crowd than usual to drown out the noise.

Lorenzo Sonego, who smashed Djokovic for the loss of only three games in Vienna two years ago, remains one of the most bizarre results in recent memory – but the Italian did take a set off him on the clay of Rome last season, suggesting he does have some understanding of the 20-time slam champion’s game.

Djokovic could also face Gael Monfils of France, who won the title last week in Adelaide and is arguably playing his best tennis.

