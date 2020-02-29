Djokovic, perfect champion in Dubai

When you are in this plan, you just have to wait for the day of the blackout, which today nobody dares to predict. Novak Djokovic is simply a perfect champion that sweeps where he goes, winner also in Dubai to raise the third trophy of the season.

He premiered 2020 with the ATP Cup, on whenever he defends his country, and he conquered Australia again because nobody does so well in the antipodes, fully engaged in the battle to be the greatest tennis player of all time (he has 17 ) even though people focus that fight on Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19). This week, in Dubai, he repeats a photo with a smile and confetti after reducing Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3 and 6-4) in the final, unable to find the Greek portento to find a way out. With Djokovic like this, nobody knows how to escape alive.

Mainly because he is the most dominant player of all those that have existed, far superior when the planets are aligned and he is given to play without stress and without bad faces. He finished 2019 with three wins in the Davis Cup and has started this year with, eye to data, 18 consecutive wins, which is said soon. In any other it would be a feat, a prodigious record, but the Balkan has already achieved spins with more than twenty wins up to eight times, memorable that period of 43 games without losing between 2010 and 2011. That said, a brutality (the best streak Nadal’s is 32 and Federer’s is 41).

Perfect machine

After spending them in the semifinals against Gael Monfils, who even had three match balls in the second set, Djokovic exhibited his power in a final without too much history. There was a break opportunity for Tsitsipas in the first round and the Greek did not take advantage of it, while the world number one did make the most of what he had. That is the main difference to explain the outcome.

Tsitsipas, which is a gift for the eyes, a boy overprotected by his parents (they travel with him everywhere and have a very close relationship, with his pros and cons), he had defeated in two of the four preceding the Serbian giant, But this time there was no way. You can not deny his interest, varying with that tennis so fine that he has – he changes rhythm, hits when he can hit, opens angles, throws left and has a great physique of his 21 years – and pulling pride to recover a break in the second part.

His problem was that in front was Novak Djokovic, a robot that is scary and has proposed to rule again with a firm hand. The number one has already assured him beyond what Rafael Nadal does (he plays the final in Acapulco at Fritz this morning) and it is hard to find a defect. Another title for his medal winners, and 79 already go.