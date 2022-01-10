Djokovic returns to tennis training in Australia following his court victory.

Following his court victory, Djokovic resumes tennis training in Australia.

Serbian player wins visa appeal, but refuses to reveal whether he is coronavirus-vaccinated.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Novak Djokovic, a Serbian tennis player, returned to training on Monday after winning a legal battle with the Australian government, which had revoked his visa ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

“I’m relieved and grateful that the Judge reversed my visa denial.

Despite everything that has happened, I intend to stay and compete in the @AustralianOpen. I am still focused on that,” he said on Monday.

He continued, “I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the incredible fans.”

On January 1st,

No. 4 in the world is Novak Djokovic.

1 in men’s tennis, has received a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

After landing at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, however, the Australian Border Force questioned him and cancelled his visa.

Djokovic was then detained in an immigration detention facility in Melbourne, where he later appealed to a federal court.

To compete in this year’s first major tennis tournament, Australia requires all players to be fully immunized against COVID-19.

Djokovic, 34, has remained tight-lipped about whether or not he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.