Djokovic was granted permission to stay in Australia until Monday.

The 34-year-old player is now being held in immigration detention at Melbourne’s Park Hotel.

Since his court hearing was postponed until Monday, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been allowed to remain in Australia.

His admission to the country will be decided by the court on Monday.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked after he failed to meet COVID-19 requirements, and he was denied entry to Australia.

Djokovic was questioned by Border Force about his visa status after arriving at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport late on Wednesday.

Djokovic has remained tight-lipped about whether he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he has been granted a medical exemption from receiving a coronavirus vaccination in order to compete in the 2022 Australian Open.

“Over the break, I spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones, and today I’m heading down under with exemption permission,” the World No. 1 said.

Craig Tiley, the executive director of the Australian Open, previously stated that all participants, including players, should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or receive a medical exemption from an independent panel of experts.

The first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, will be held in January 2022.

Melbourne, Australia, 17-30.