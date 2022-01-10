Djokovic wins a legal battle in Australia to stay in the country.

A federal court in Australia has overturned the Australian government’s decision to revoke the visa of a Serbian tennis superstar.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA

There is no such thing as the world.

Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1 in men’s tennis, won a court battle on Monday against the Australian government, which had revoked his visa ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

The visa cancellation order was quashed after a hearing in Australia’s Federal Circuit and Family Court.

In the month of January,

4, Djokovic announced that he had received a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the Australian Border Force interrogated him and revoked his visa after he arrived at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport.

“The ABF is able to vouch for Mr.

Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa was subsequently canceled,” according to a statement from the Australian Border Force.

“Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa on entry or whose visa has been revoked will be detained and removed from Australia,” the statement continued.

Djokovic was then detained at an immigration detention facility in Melbourne, where he filed an appeal with the federal court.

To compete in this year’s first major tennis tournament, Australia requires that all players be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Australian Open, the year’s first Grand Slam, will be held between January and March 2022.

Melbourne is 17-30.