Djokovic’s visa has been revoked by Australia due to COVID-19 entry requirements.

The Australian Border Force claims the tennis star ‘failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet Australia’s entry requirements.’

Novak Djokovic, the nine-time winner of the Australian Open, may not be able to defend his title in 2022, as Australia has revoked his visa for failing to meet the COVID-19 entry requirements on Thursday.

The Australian Border Force said in a statement that Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia and his visa was subsequently canceled.”

“Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa or whose visa has been revoked will be detained and removed from Australia,” the statement continued.

Djokovic was questioned by Border Force after arriving at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport.

Meanwhile, Australia’s prime minister confirmed that Djokovic’s visa had been revoked.

The visa for Djokovic has been revoked.

When it comes to our borders, rules are rules.

No one is exempt from these rules.

Our strong border policies have contributed to Australia having one of the lowest COVID death rates in the world, and we will remain vigilant,” Scott Morrison tweeted.

Djokovic, 34, has remained tight-lipped about whether or not he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he had been granted a medical exemption from the coronavirus vaccination for the Australian Open.

“Over the break, I spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones, and today I’m flying down under with an exemption permission,” World No. 1 says.

All participants, including players at the tournament, should be vaccinated against coronavirus or receive a medical exemption from an independent panel of experts, according to Australian Open chief Craig Tiley.

The Australian Open, the year’s first Grand Slam, will be held between January and March 2022.

The Australian Open was won by Djokovic in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021.