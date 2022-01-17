Djordjevic, the head coach of Fenerbahce Beko, has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Monday, Aleksandar Djordjevic, the Serbian head coach of Fenerbahce Beko, was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Fenerbahce Beko said in a statement that Djordjevic, 54, was sick on Sunday and gave a negative test, causing him to miss his team’s ING Basketball Super Lig game.

Djordjevic, on the other hand, was said to be experiencing symptoms and was advised to return to Istanbul as a precaution. On Monday, he took another COVID-19 test, which was positive.

Djordjevic has been placed in isolation and his treatment has begun, according to the Turkish basketball club.

In July 2021, Fenerbahce Beko hired Djordjevic.

In the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games, he led the Serbian national team to silver medals.

He was a legendary European basketball player of his generation, winning the 1998 FIBA World Championship with his native Serbia (then Yugoslavia).

In 1996, Djordjevic won Olympic silver in Atlanta.