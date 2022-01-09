D’Margio, the grandson of proud Arsenal legend Ian Wright, makes his professional debut for Stoke City against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup.

GRANDSON D’Margio, 20, of proud Arsenal legend Ian Wright, makes his professional debut for Stoke City in the FA Cup against Leyton Orient.

The GRANDSON of Arsenal legend Ian Wright made his professional debut for Stoke City in their FA Cup tie against Leyton Orient at home.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Shaun’s son, is the THIRD generation of his family to play professionally, with uncle Bradley also having a long career in the game.

Since joining the Potters’ Under-23s from Manchester City, the 20-year-old winger has scored four goals and provided four assists in 12 games.

Michael O’Neill has had Wright-Phillips Jr on his radar for some time.

He was also selected for the FA Cup third-round match against Leyton Orient of League Two.

After the team sheet was released, proud grandad Wright took to Twitter to express his joy, posting a hatful of starry-eyed emojis.

Wright won the FA Cup twice with Arsenal, in 1992-93 and 1997-98, and Shaun Wright-Phillips did so with Chelsea in 2006-07.

Despite receiving a favorable third-round draw and witnessing a slew of giant-killings in Saturday’s action, lifting the cup this season would be a tall order for Stoke.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

But D’Margio’s future looks bright, as he revealed that playing alongside Raheem Sterling in the Etihad youth system taught him a lot.

“Sterling scores goals, and they’re important goals,” Wright-Phillips Jr said.

“He’s done a fantastic job in his position for the past three or four years.”

“That’s something I can relate to, and off the field, he’s such a nice and genuine guy.”

“He’s always putting in long hours.”

That’s what pushed me to do it.

“I trained with him a few times and picked up a few tips from him, which is why my left foot is better.”

Meanwhile, manager O’Neill has hinted that D’Margio could see more first-team action in the near future.

“Young D’Margio Wright-Phillips has been training with the first team a lot recently,” the Stoke manager said shortly before Christmas.

“He’s another forward who is a little different than what we have right now.

“His progress excites us.”

“D’Margio gives us food for thought because he’s different from a number of our attacking players.

“He’s a little smaller, but he’s sharper, more intricate, and technically savvy than a lot of the others.”

“Over the next few games, he might get his chance.”

Grandad Wright, who won the Premier League with his son Shaun, hopes D’Margio can play without pressure.

“I think about…,” Wright said.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.