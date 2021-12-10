Do you know who Pelé is and if he has any children?

PELÉ is a retired Brazilian soccer striker who was once the highest-paid athlete in the world.

He was recently admitted to the hospital for additional treatment for a colon tumor.

Pelé was born in Brazil on October 23, 1940, to Edson Arantes do Nascimento and his family.

Because of the way he pronouned the name of Brazilian goalkeeper Bilé, he was given the nickname Pelé.

Pelé was the top scorer in the Brazilian league by the time he was 16 years old.

He was quickly drafted into the Brazilian national team, and he played in the World Cups of 1958 and 1962.

He won the World Cup for the last time in 1970.

Pelé revealed in a Netflix documentary released in 2021 that despite being married three times, he had a number of children through “a few affairs” throughout his life.

One of his seven children, Sandra Machado, he refused to accept as his daughter even after the courts declared her to be so in 1996.

His children from his first two marriages include Kelly, Edinho, 50, Jennifer, 42, Joshua, and Celeste, 24.

Pelé has three marriages and two divorces under his belt.

Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi, with whom he had three children, was his first marriage, which lasted from 1966 to 1982.

The soccer player married gospel singer Assria Lemos in 1994, and the couple had twins in 1996.

The marriage ended in divorce in 2008.

Pelé’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)115 million, according to PlayersBio.com.

Pelé’s philanthropy has grown in popularity since his retirement from athletics, adding to his worth.

In 1992, he was appointed as a UN ambassador for ecology and the environment.

In 1994, he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).