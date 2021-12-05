Do you own one of the most valuable football shirts, including Manchester United’s vintage 86 third shirt, worth £600?

If you have a vintage football uniform tucked away in your closet, you could be sitting on a small fortune.

Among the top ten most valuable items are Arsenal’s iconic bruised banana kit and Manchester United’s 1986 blue jersey.

Casumo has compiled a list of the most expensive football shirts available, in collaboration with Classic Football Shirts.

After finishing five points ahead of Inter Milan, the Italian giants wore this jersey to claim the Serie A title.

The bright pink kit was worn by big names such as Alessandro Del Piero, Filippo Inzaghi, and Zinedine Zidane.

Juve’s Centenary away shirt features a chunky black collar and Sony sponsorship, designed by Kappa.

It’s Dortmund’s super rare shirt from the year they won the Champions League, and it costs the same as Juve’s pink jersey.

The German team wore a bright yellow home jersey to stand out on the field.

The shirt, which was designed by Nike, has a stylish look with striped sleeves and a black collar.

Liverpool wore this retro Adidas kit when they last won the league title in the 1989-1990 season.

While the club was managed by Kenny Dalgliesh, John Barnes and Ian Rush wore the “Candy” kit.

This kit has become one of the most sought-after retro shirts on the internet due to the history it represents.

To save money this season, Blues chairman Ken Bates decided to have the club produce its own home shirt.

A basic V-neck design with a white stripe down the sleeves and a small Chelsea badge on the front was the result.

However, because of the low cost, it was prone to damage and did not last very long.

This incredible jersey was made famous by Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who dominated the Italian league while wearing it.

The striped kit was only worn in European competition, but Inter are planning to use the same design for their third kit next season.

The club badge is in the middle of the top, and it has a grey and black horizontal pattern with yellow detailing.

Even though it was widely panned when it was released, the bruised banana kit is a must-have for any kit collector out there.

Lee Dixon, a former Arsenal midfielder, still adores the kit and has refused to sell it to a desperate fan.

Earlier this year, Arsenal released a replica version of the eye-catching yellow shirt, but nothing compares to the real thing.

This stylish red and black striped jersey will set you back nearly £400.

