‘Does a penguin get cold?’ – Watch Aldershot boss give’strangeest interview of all time’… but not everything is as it appears.

With a pre-match interview this weekend, ALDERSHOT manager Mark Molesley had some fans in stitches and others perplexed.

Before talking about haircuts and Japanese talking dogs, the Shots boss pondered a philosophical point.

Unsurprisingly, it was dubbed the “most bizarre interview of all time” by some.

“Does a tree make a noise if no one is there to hear it fall?” Molesley asked ahead of Aldershot’s match against Bromley.

“These are the types of questions that will be posed to us, and we must be prepared to respond.

“We’re looking for answers, and sometimes we have to solve the equation.”

“Sam got a great haircut, and it’s starting to grow out now.

Coops is hustling away in the background.

Robbie is over there, and this is the first time he’s been silent all day.

“Terry has a briefcase in, and he’s got four Japanese talking dogs in there,” says the narrator.

But you know what we’re up against, and we’re going to keep working hard.”

On social media, the interview sparked debate, with some users believing it was a joke.

Some speculated that Molesley was trying to compete with Ian Holloway, the former QPR and Blackpool manager who became famous for his press conference musings.

However, neither of these hypotheses was later proven to be correct.

Molesley was simply warming up the microphone before sharing his pre-match thoughts on the match.

Nonetheless, it provided a source of entertainment for fans and brought National League Aldershot some attention.

