‘Doesn’t have the pace to run past people,’ says Jamie Redknapp, who also calls Sancho “a shadow” of his former self.

‘Doesn’t have the pace to run past people,’ says Jamie Redknapp, describing Sancho as “a shadow” of his former self.

JAMIE REDKNAPP believes Jadon Sancho is lacking in confidence and faces a significant challenge in regaining his place in Manchester United’s lineup.

Since his £73 million summer transfer to Old Trafford, Sancho has only scored twice and failed to provide a single assist.

He was named on the bench against Aston Villa on Saturday, with academy product Anthony Elanga starting ahead of him.

And, despite the fact that Sancho came on with 15 minutes to go, he had no impact on United; instead, Villa scored twice to draw level.

“Sancho has a massive challenge on his hands,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports’ coverage of the match.

“When he came onto the pitch today, he made an immediate impact.

You hope to make a bit of magic when you come on, but he’s come on and the team has drawn 2-2 when he’s supposed to be the player to help the team.

“He lacks self-assurance.

I’m watching him play now, and he’s nothing like the player we saw in the Bundesliga.

He’s good in close quarters, but I’m concerned that he lacks the speed to get around people.

“That is why Elanga was on the field today.”

United played a ball down the line in the first few minutes, which he chased.

That is not something Sancho does.

That is a major source of concern for him.

“For him, it’s a significant challenge.”

He needs to say he’s up for the challenge and play, train, and live properly in order to reclaim his spot on the team.

“For him and Marcus Rashford, it’s a massive task.”

In recent weeks, Sancho has been chastised by Paul Ince and Thierry Henry, with the latter suggesting the winger is “playing within himself.”

“Those are the players you want to watch,” he explained, “but he (Sancho) is playing within himself.”

“In a one-on-one situation, you should take a player on.”

“What happened to your man being beaten on the outside?”

