‘Doesn’t require pampering’ – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will not pamper Antonio Rudiger in order to persuade him to sign a new contract.

Rudiger is in talks to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge, which expires in the summer.

Tuchel, who has been linked with Real Madrid and PSG, is quietly confident that he will remain in West London.

Rudiger is said to be unconcerned about his future plans and wants to keep his options open.

“He’s a guy who has to have faith in you,” Tuchel said.

He needs to be able to sense the connection.

He wants to be able to sense it in minutes and through actions.

“I don’t believe Tony requires a lot of words, pampering, coffee dates, dinner invitations, or anything else.”

“He’s an expert in his field.

There’s been no change.

We’re discussing it right now.

It’s in good hands because I have faith in the club and in my player.

“It’s not a problem at all for me.”

Tuchel also stated that he was considering recalling Emerson from his loan deal with Lyon to cover for Ben Chilwell, who is recovering from an ACL injury.

“I won’t hide the fact that we have a long-term injury with Ben Chilwell, our left wingback, who will miss the entire season,” he added.

“We all know how much we admire Emerson as a player and as a person.”

Despite not playing a lot of minutes last season, he had a huge impact.

“He is still a Chelsea player, but it isn’t just what I want.

We need to assess the situation, and this position is one of the options we’re considering.”

Ross Barkley, who has only started one Premier League game this season, is one player who could leave on loan in the January transfer window.

“It depends on what Ross wants and what he wants and what possibilities there are, if there are possibilities,” Tuchel said.

“Let’s see what happens. There’s always a chance.”

It’s not just about ‘oh, now it’s the FA Cup, and you’ve got a chance.’

“There’s always a chance to make the team, especially when there are so many COVID and injury cases.”

“So the situation hasn’t changed; he still needs to put in a good training session and demonstrate that he’s ready, and then we’ll make a decision.”

