Dolores Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, says her son will play until he is FORTY and has decided to become a manager.

CRISTIANO RONALDO will play until he is 40 years old, after which, according to his mother, he will enjoy life rather than pursue a career as a manager.

Dolores Aveiro, a 66-year-old Sporting Lisbon supporter, has revealed a number of details about her famous son in the last week.

She expressed her desire to see the Manchester United striker return to the club where he began his illustrious career.

In addition to discussing her life-threatening stroke last year, the star’s mother denied reports that she and his partner Georgina Rodriguez did not get along.

Fans will be able to see her 36-year-old superstar golden boy in action for another four years, according to the footy-crazed mother.

Despite his memorable antics in the dugout after being injured in Portugal’s Euro 2016 final, he appears to have no desire to manage when he retires.

Tim Sherwood, the former Tottenham manager, believes Ronaldo could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United manager within 18 MONTHS.

“I’ve already asked him if he wants to be a coach when he stops playing,” the Madeira mother-of-four told presenter and comedian Guilherme Geirinhas.

“He told me he wants to live life to the fullest.”

He’ll continue to play until he reaches the age of 40.”

Dolores also talked about his relationship with Georgina, a 27-year-old Buenos Aires native.

After getting a job at a Madrid clothing store, she met and fell in love with her father-of-four footballer boyfriend.

“Yes, yes, she’s a good girl,” Dolores said, dismissing reports that she doesn’t always agree with the stunning brunette.

Cristiano is a wonderful father, but he relies on others for assistance.

“The children have nannies and staff who help them with a variety of tasks.

It takes a lot of effort to raise four children.

Without a doubt, Georgina is a wonderful supporter of Cristiano.”

She also admitted on the Sporting Lisbon podcast ADN de Leao that she had not fully recovered from a stroke she suffered in March last year after a battle with breast cancer at her home in Funchal, Madeira.

Following the stroke, Dolores was rushed to the hospital for a life-saving operation, and her son flew from Italy to see her.

“I don’t move my arm well, and when it comes to speech, I stutter a lot,” Dolores, who lives in a seven-story apartment building overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Funchal that Cristiano bought in 2019, revealed.

My tongue is clinging to my teeth.

“I’ve misplaced…

