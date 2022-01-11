Galatasaray’s new manager, Domenec Torrent, has been appointed.

Galatasaray has appointed Domenec Torrent as their new manager.

Domenec Torrent took over as manager of Galatasaray on Tuesday, succeeding Fatih Terim.

At a press conference, Chairman Burak Elmas announced the news.

Terim had previously left Galatasaray after the team’s poor performance in the Turkish Super Lig by mutual consent.

Torrent, 59, served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City between 2007 and 2018.

Later, as head coach of the Red Bulls, he oversaw Flamengo in Brazil.