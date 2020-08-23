Dominant PSG stroll into Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain progressed to their first UEFA Champions League final on Tuesday, beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semifinal at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

The surprise was the presence of striker Kylian Mbappe from the beginning of the match, after the Frenchman’s return from injury, but the evening belonged to Argentinian midfielder Angel Di Maria, who returned after suspension to score one goal and assist the other two.

PSG looked to dominate the game from the outset, with an early effort from Brazilian striker Neymar cannoning off the post.

RB Leipzig tried to challenge, but never offered any real threat to PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico, deputizing for the injured Keylor Navas.

The French team scored their first goal in the 13th minute, with Di Maria’s free-kick headed home by Brazilian midfielder Marquinhos.

PSG made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute after Leipzig were caught in possession in their own half, allowing Neymar to delightfully flick the ball onto an unmarked Di Maria to slot home in the area.

At the break, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann made two changes, and his side started the second half the brighter of the two sides.

But the Germans’ joy was short-lived, as in the 56th minute Di Maria again took advantage of some slack Leipzig defending to cross for Juan Bernat to head home PSG’s third goal.

Paris Saint-Germain will now face either fellow French side Lyon or German powerhouses Bayern Munich in next Sunday’s final.