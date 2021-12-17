Dominatrix boasts of a late-night visit from the ecstatic Manchester City ace following his team’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds.

Dominatrix boasts of a late-night visit from a ecstatic Manchester City ace following his team’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds.

A DOMINATRIX has boasted of a late-night visit from a jubilant Manchester City striker following his team’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds.

Mistress Estée, who is no stranger to a good thrashing, claims that the kinky session took place in her red-walled dungeon with the elite player.

On her TikTok page, she boasted about the encounter, saying, “When he wins 7-0 for Man City against Leeds and then comes to me afterwards!”

The dominatrix, who has a large social media following, is seen dancing provocatively to Rod Stewart’s hit Da Ya Think I’m Sexy in the video.

The video has been viewed 1.3 million times and 63,000 people have liked it.

In another TikTok post, the English-born, half-French beauty is dressed as Santa Claus and captioned: “When he plays for Man City but comes to the theatre of dreams” — a playful reference to City’s rivals Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.

In her dungeon, the jet-setting Instagram model also poses in just a City home shirt.

She claimed that the player involved in Tuesday’s thrashing owns a £150,000 supercar.

Fans were left guessing who the player was after her posts.

One sleuth noted in the comments section that the mistress had previously mentioned the player’s nationality during the summer, to which she teased: “Aaah, someone getting closer!”

“Yeah exactly, but the wfgf must not live up to expectations,” she responded to a comment about Premier League stars cheating on their Wags.

The Sun has no proof that a Manchester City player visited her dungeon, which is thought to be on the outskirts of the city, as she claims.

At the Etihad, however, she will undoubtedly raise eyebrows.

Pep Guardiola doesn’t have to be concerned about the player catching Covid from Estée ahead of City’s match against Newcastle United tomorrow; the 5ft 4in beauty proudly displayed her vaccination card in one clip.

She has tens of thousands of followers on several social media accounts, but her most X-rated content is only available on her page on an adult website.

She frequently posts pictures of herself wearing designer clothes and jewelry while traveling to places like Dubai, Greece, and French Polynesia.

Estée is spotted in a private jet and helicopter, as well as yachts and mansions.

Man City has remained tight-lipped about the situation.

