Dominic Thiem outguns Alexander Zverev in four sets to reach first Australian Open final

In the unlikely event of Dominic Thiem making it third time lucky in a Grand Slam final nobody could accuse him having it easy.

His first two defeats came against Rafa Nadal, the man who is near unbeatable in Paris and now he faces Novak Djokovic who has virtually sewn up the Rod Laver Arena in a similar fashion.

‘I’ll try but I was twice in Roland Garros finals facing Rafa and now I am facing Novak here,’ said Thiem (right) after defeating Alex Zverev to get his latest shot at a Grand Slam title.

‘He is the king of Australia so I am always facing the kings of the Grand Slam in the final. I will try my best, and if I walk off the court in two days I still have to be patient.’

Thiem withstood a barrage of outstanding serving from Zverev to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in three hours and 42 minutes. This was another match of brutal baseline exchanges and came off the back of his exhausting quarter-final victory over Nadal.

‘I played four hours 10 minutes against Rafa who is the most intense guy on tour and I was in bed at 5am two days ago,’ said Thiem. ‘So I had some troubles in the first set. It was an unreal match, so tight and close, it was almost impossible to break him.’

His problem is that he now faces a player who has not lost one of his seven finals in Melbourne.

Thiem probably has more of a chance of causing an upset than the more volatile Zverev would, and he was calmer in tiebreaks, winning them 7-3 and 7-4.

A source of hope is that the Austrian has won his last two matches against Djokovic and four out of the last five.

The most recent of those was at the 02 Arena in November.

The Serb, however, is a different player in Australia.