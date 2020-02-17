Dominick Reyes shows off ‘blunt force trauma’ to right leg after defeat by Jon Jones at UFC 247 

Dominick Reyes has revealed the extent of the horrific leg damage he suffered in his UFC 247 defeat to Jon Jones.

Jones controversially came out on top after a five-round epic, holding onto his light-heavyweight belt via a unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.

But there was disbelief when one judge, who had last presided over a UFC fight in 2017, scored the bout 4-1 in Jones’ favour.

The 32-year-old’s win at the Toyota Center was met with scattered applause and loud boos from the crowd with fans on social media branding the decision as a ‘robbery’.

Now Reyes’ physical toil has been exhibited on his Instagram page where he showed the damage he suffered.

The 30-year-old posted pictures of his knee looking bruised, battered and scarred as he shared an update to his 184,000 followers.

He said: ‘Hey Everyone! I’m doin good, thanks for the tremendous support.

‘MRI came back negative, but have some bruising from blunt force trauma. #peopleschamp #pricewepay.’

Earlier this week, both Reyes and Jones were handed 31-day medical suspensions following the brutal fight.