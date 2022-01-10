Don Maynard, the Super Bowl III-winning New York Jets receiver, has died at the age of 86, as the Hall of Fame honors his career.

Don Maynard, a former member of the New York Jets, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86.

“Our Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Don Maynard,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.

“On and off the field, he was a tough competitor who could always be counted on by his teammates.”

The actor passed away on Monday, but the cause of death is unknown.

Maynard began his professional career with the New York Giants in 1958, then moved on to the Jets, where he spent the majority of his time.

In 1960, he joined the team, then known as the New York Titans.

For the next 12 seasons, he was a key member of the team’s Super Bowl III championship team.

