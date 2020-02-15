Donald Cerrone posts his HOME ADDRESS in reply to troll who mocked his UFC defeat to Conor McGregor

UFC fighter Donald Cerrone has posted his address on Instagram and challenged a troll to a fight for mocking his defeat to Conor McGregor.

On Sunday, Cerrone posted a picture of himself standing alongside two snow scooters at his home, prompting a host of largely good-natured comments from followers.

But one Instagram user commented that Cerrone should swap fighting for riding snow scooters following his 40-second defeat to McGregor on January 19th.

The troll wrote: ‘Maybe it’s time you started a new career… like driving snow scooters… because clearly fighting is not something for you’.

Cerrone reacted angrily to the comment and responded by posting his address, which is visible to his 2.1 million followers, and challenging the man to a fight.

‘Tell ya what, I live at 6 Kalma Lane, Edgewood, NN 87015. Come on down to the ranch and try your luck with someone who sucks at fighting??

‘I’ll leave the gate open for ya?? But you a scared little b**** that talks s*** on IG. So show up, let’s see what kinda man you are.’

It’s not the first time Cerrone, who goes by the nickname ‘Cowboy’, has posted his address in response to trolls commenting on his Instagram posts.

Prior to his fight with McGregor, Cerrone uploaded a picture of him with his head bowed as he walked to the octagon with his son in his arms shortly before another bout.

A user claimed that Cerrone knew he was going to lose and had no chance of beating McGregor in their fight, prompting ‘Cowboy’ to publicly send him his address.

The 36-year-old’s latest spat comes after another Instagram revelation from the fighter that he received no pay-per-view money from his fight with McGregor.

Cerrone was thought to have earned millions from the bout but stated that he was paid a flat fee, reported to be $200,000, while McGregor took home $3m and a share of the one million pay-per-view buys.