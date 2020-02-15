Donald Cerrone says he got ZERO PPV money from UFC fight with Conor McGregor

UFC fighter Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has claimed he received no pay-per-view money for his fight with Conor McGregor.

Despite a 46-second-loss to the Irishman, who was making his return to the Octagon after more than a year out, many would have assumed that Cerrone would have banked a large payday for his headline fight.

However, the 36-year-old has laughed off claims that he pocketed a big sum from the PPV buys.

A fan commented on the American’s recent Instagram post that he was happy that the fighter went home with close to $7-10 million after UFC 246.

Cerrone responded: ‘Hahahahah 7-10 million. I didn’t get PPV money. What the world thinks and what really happens is so different. I made flat money.’

According to the reported salaries for UFC 246, Cerrone pocketed $200,000 for this fight. Had he defeated McGregor, he would have earned an additional $200,000, but unfortunately for him he fell to a quick defeat.

McGregor, in contrast, earned a flat rate of $3M, and also earned a portion of the pay-per-view revenue.

The fight was extremely popular with fans, bringing in one million pay-per-view purchases and gained UFC’s partner ESPN+ an additional 500,000 subscribers.

McGregor has previously spoken about his ability to make his opponents in the Octagon rich.

During the lead-up to the eventually cancelled lightweight title bout against Rafael Dos Anjos back in 2015, McGregor said: ‘I can make you rich. I change your bum life.

‘You fight, it’s a celebration! When you sign to fight me, it’s a celebration!

‘You ring back home, you ring your wife. “Baby, we’ve done it. We’re rich, baby. Conor McGregor made us rich, break out the red panties. We’re rich, baby”.’

Speculation is mounting over McGregor’s next UFC fight, with Dana White suggesting that a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov is on the cards.

The Russian fighter beat McGregor via submission in the fourth round of their bout at UFC 229 in October 2018 and White has said the Irishman will likely face the winner of Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title defence against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April.