Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone reveals he wants be the first UFC star ‘to bang three fights in a WEEK’

Donald Cerrone wants to get over his humiliating defeat by Conor McGregor by becoming the first UFC star to fight three times in a week.

‘Cowboy’ was McGregor’s opponent for his comeback fight in January, but he lasted just 40 seconds as the Irishman sealed an emphatic victory.

But after agreeing to take on Anthony Pettis in a rematch at UFC 249 in Florida on May 9, Cerrone has set his sights on making UFC history.

‘I’m going to go in there and win this fight and say, “Hey Dana [White], you got anybody lined up for Wednesday? Because I’m going to stay here in the RV,’ he told ESPN.

‘I want to be the first fighter to bang three fights out in a week.’

Although fighters would appear in single-night tournaments during the early days of UFC, top stars now generally go months between bouts.

Cerrone may have the opportunity to set a modern day record, with UFC chief Dana White planning three shows in the Jacksonville area between May 9 and May 16.

However, the 37-year-old would need to get medical approval for a doctor in order to climb back into the Octagon so soon after what is likely to be a bruising encounter with Pettis next week.

Earlier this week, Cerrone admitted that he struggled to get motivated for his fight with McGregor.

Speaking to ESPN, Cerrone said: ‘Donald showed up, Cowboy wasn’t there. The wrong guy showed up.

‘I couldn’t get going, couldn’t get excited, couldn’t get fired up. Didn’t want to be there.

Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, and I didn’t want to be there. It was crazy, man.

‘I don’t know why, I don’t know how, I don’t know how to change that. It sucks, man.