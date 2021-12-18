Donald Parham Jr. is the son of Donald Parham.

Donald Parham Jr. is an American businessman.

The Chiefs and Chargers’ game against each other on Thursday night began with a drive that no NFL fan wants to see.

After colliding with the ground in the endzone, Chargers tight end Donald Parham was knocked unconscious.

During the game, Parham would have to be stretchered off and taken to a local hospital.

He had a concussion, according to the doctors.

On Saturday, the TE sent out a message to his fans, informing them of his current situation.

Donald Parham Jr. Has Message For Fans After Scary Incident

