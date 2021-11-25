Donavan Salvato, an MMA fighter, was arrested after allegedly biting his roommate’s testicles, causing a 2.5-inch laceration.

Donavan Salvato, an MMA fighter, was arrested on suspicion of biting his roommate’s testicles, causing a 2.5-inch laceration.

Salvator was thrown in the Metro Nashville Jail for 12 hours for “domestic assault with bodily injury,” despite having a 3-1 amateur record.

According to the affidavit, he got into a fight with his roommate Abel Sosa over Salvato staying there despite not being on the lease.

They exchanged punches, and Salvato is said to have landed punches to Sosa’s head and body.

He then allegedly went downstairs and bit Sosa’s pants, leaving him with a horrific testicle laceration.

The injuries, according to Salvato, could have been caused by the two simply grappling around the room.

Sosa, on the other hand, has since shared his version of events on social media.

“If you know this individual, do not trust your nuts around him,” Sosa wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of Salvato.

“The evidence I’ll be using in court is a piece of skin he ripped from my testicles.”

On Veterans Day, I received three stitches and multiple injections at the VA hospital to prevent a dental infection from spreading.

“I should have eye gouged the son of a b***h with my good ol’ Marine Corps eye gouge.”

But he never threw a punch because he was so focused on maintaining control.

Victories are won by remaining calm.

“I feel compelled to write a book or something about some of the stories I’ve heard.

Who can honestly claim that a professional MMA fighter bit their testicles during a fight?

“I’ll be patient….

Nashville can be so wild that I’ve been in more danger here than I have anywhere else.

“Just know that if I do write a book about my nuts being bit, it will be one of those where the end starts at the beginning with a rewind so everyone can get a mouthful right away!”

“Were you naked?” one person inquired.

“Hell no! He bit through my pants,” he replied.

