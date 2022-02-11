Donda Sports President Antonio Brown wants to buy one NFL team.

Antonio Brown, a former wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced earlier this week that he had a new job as president of Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

“Donda is about taking control, being empowered, and discovering the next generation of superheroes.”

“To those who counted us out, to those who said we couldn’t, we say WE WILL,” Brown wrote on social media.

“As President, I felt it was critical to reserve the Donda Suite for this year’s SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be shared.

This is the love and unity that we must promote.

THIS IS FOR THE CHILDREN, OUR FUTURE GENERATION!!!”

The sports world was taken aback by his announcement.

What he said on social media earlier tonight, however, might be even more surprising.

Brown made it clear in a statement on Twitter that his new company will only buy one NFL team: the Denver Broncos.

Brown tweeted, “Donda Sports wants to buy the @Broncoswho with me!”

Antonio Brown, President Of Donda Sports, Wants To Buy 1 NFL Team

Antonio Brown, President Of Donda Sports, Wants To Buy 1 NFL Team