Donnarumma, the goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain, has signed a COVID-19 contract.

The 22-year-old has been placed in isolation, according to a French club.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the French Ligue 1 club.

PSG said on Twitter that Donnarumma, a 22-year-old Italian international, has been “placed in isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol.”

In July 2021, Donnarumma joined PSG from AC Milan.

He was instrumental in Italy’s victory at the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament.

Donnarumma was also named the tournament’s best player and named to the best 11 for EURO 2020.

Meanwhile, Spanish left back Juan Bernat’s test was negative, and he will resume training on Wednesday, according to the French club.

Bernat, a former Bayern Munich player, has been with PSG since 2018.

In 2019 and 2020, he was a two-time French champion.