Donny van de Beek, a Man United outcast,’rejects a loan move to Newcastle because the midfielder doesn’t want to fight relegation.’

According to reports, DONNY VAN DE BEEK turned down a loan move to Newcastle because he didn’t want to risk relegation.

At Old Trafford, the midfielder, who cost £39 million, continues to be overshadowed.

All season, he has only played 380 minutes for the Red Devils.

Seven of those came in three Premier League substitute appearances under Ralf Rangnick.

The 24-year-old Dutchman appears to be on the verge of having to relocate in order to restart his career.

However, according to The Telegraph, he declined the opportunity to move to St James’ Park.

The Toon is said to have made contact with Van de Beek’s representatives about a possible deal.

He, on the other hand, was not willing to spend the second half of the season scrapping for a way out of the relegation zone.

United also insists that they do not want any more of their senior players to leave the squad, which is still fighting on three fronts.

“I want Donny van de Beek to stay,” Rangnick told the media on Friday.

“I spoke with him two weeks ago and advised him to stay until the season’s end.

“He wants to play in the World Cup, which is coming up this winter.”

Van de Beek has also been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund and Everton on a temporary basis, but he may end up staying put.

Newcastle is expected to receive the same response when they contact Gini Wijnaldum about a loan return, according to the report.

