Don’t call footballers brats, says Eric Dier, because they work hard.

Don’t call footballers brats, says Eric Dier.
Eric Dier of England has reacted angrily to those who dismiss footballers as chubby brats.
“Being judged on how I play football, I don’t have a problem with too much,” the Spurs star, who turns 28 today, said on a podcast.
“However, I have a bigger issue with how footballers are viewed.”
“One stupid act by a 22-year-old boy can snowball.”
“That doesn’t mean it’s correct.
I’d say, ‘You idiot,’ if he did it a second time.
“However, making mistakes at that age is natural.”
Many of the players, according to Dier, who speaks Portuguese and has raised capital for a dining app, were intelligent and interesting.
“You look at their cars,” he continued, “but they were the ones who were the most disciplined, the hardest-working, and the most committed from the age of eight.”