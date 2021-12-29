‘Don’t look at the problem, look at the solution,’ Paul Pogba writes ahead of Manchester United’s return.

‘Don’t look at the problem, look at the solution,’ writes Paul Pogba ahead of Manchester United’s return to the Premier League.

With a cryptic Instagram post, PAUL POGBA has left Manchester United fans scratching their heads.

The 28-year-old French midfielder has been out of action since November after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty.

Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, after costing United £89 million in 2016.

For the time being, it’s unclear whether the 2018 World Cup winner will be allowed to leave on his own or if he’ll be offered a new contract by new manager Ralf Rangnick.

However, with January 1 fast approaching, United will have to make a decision, with foreign clubs able to begin pre-contract negotiations.

Pogba has posted a cryptic message on Instagram ahead of a potentially career-defining month.

The France star captioned a photo of himself wearing a silver adidas tracksuit in the back of a limousine.

“Don’t look at the problem; look at the solution,” Pogba wrote.

Supporters have expressed their curiosity, with one saying simply, “Interesting…”

However, many thought it was just speculation about his future, with some pleading with him to stay and others predicting a return to Juventus or even a move to long-time admirers Real Madrid.

For the time being, Rangnick is hoping to see Pogba in action for the first time.

He did admit, however, that the midfielder is still a long way from match fitness.

“He’s still not fully fit,” Rangnick confirmed, “and from what I’ve heard, it’ll be another couple of weeks before he’s ready to train again.”

“He’s been out for a while, so it’ll take a few weeks to get him match fit.”

Pogba has returned to training and was recently seen at the Aon Training Complex in Carrington as he prepares to return to Manchester United.

United’s next match is against Burnley on Thursday night, but Pogba is unlikely to play.

