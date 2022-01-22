Don ‘Wink’ Martindale has been released, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Don “Wink” Martindale was considered for a head coaching job last year.

He’s now looking for a job as a defensive coordinator after a year on the job market.

John Harbaugh, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, announced on Friday night that he and Martindale had mutually parted ways.

Since 2012, Martindale has been with the Ravens.

He started as a linebackers coach in Baltimore before moving up to defensive coordinator in 2018.

Despite the fact that this is a difficult time for Martindale, Harbaugh’s statement was sincere.

“After several fruitful discussions, Don and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Harbaugh said.

“We’ve had a great defensive run, and I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished and the work he’s put in.”

Don has been a key part of our defense’s success since 2012, particularly since he became defensive coordinator four years ago.

“He’s done a fantastic job.

Now is the time to look for new opportunities.

When the right moment arrives, it’s not always easy to recognize it.

I owe him my gratitude for our friendship and everything he has accomplished in Baltimore.”