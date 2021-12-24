Dortmund and AC Milan are both interested in signing Chelsea’s Ziyech to replace Haaland.

According to reports, BORUSSIA DORTMUND is interested in signing Chelsea’s flop Hakim Ziyech.

The 28-year-old Moroccan has yet to make an impact in the Premier League since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

He has nine goals in 57 games for the Blues, and he has been demoted to a supporting role as a result.

This season, he has only started six of Chelsea’s 16 league games and has only one goal to his name.

Earlier this month, it was reported that he is “disappointed” with the amount of playing time he is getting under Thomas Tuchel.

After failing to live up to the £38 million price tag, Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Chelsea.

Both Barcelona and AC Milan have expressed interest in signing the former Ajax striker.

Dortmund, however, is set to join them in the transfer race, according to Calcio Mercato.

Marco Rose’s side expects Erling Haaland to leave in the summer as Europe’s top clubs try to trigger his £64 million release clause.

And, as Dortmund seeks to maintain their status as one of Germany’s elite clubs, Ziyech could be the ideal replacement for the Norwegian.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are among Chelsea’s attacking options in the meantime.

The London club could be willing to let Ziyech go for the right price because they already have a deep squad capable of competing on all fronts.

“I think there is room to improve in his decision making, connections on the pitch, and where to be more consistent,” Tuchel said of Ziyech last month.

“We always rely on his work rate, counter-pressing, and awareness.”

It’s a big part of his show.

“I believe his shoulder injury significantly harmed him, but he can still be more clinical and get into the rhythm.”

Chelsea’s recent form has dipped, with only one victory in their last four Premier League games.

The Blues’ next match is on Boxing Day, when they travel to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

