Dortmund has joined Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in their pursuit of Amad Diallo, with Manchester United agreeing to let the youngster go on loan.

The Red Devils have agreed to release the Ivory Coast teenager this month.

Wayne Rooney, a former Manchester United player, wants to take him to Derby, but Germany may now be a threat.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho ahead of him in the pecking order, Amad, 19, has had limited opportunities this season.

After a move fell through last summer due to an injury, he has only played once for United’s first team since his return.

So he’d like to play regular football for a few months and has a few options, with Feyenoord in the Netherlands being one of them.

Dortmund, who bought Sancho from United last summer, has a history of taking young players from the Red Devils and giving them a chance.

And for the former Atalanta youngster, a temporary move to Germany would be a tempting option.

In August 2015, Manchester United loaned Adnan Januzaj to Signal Iduna Park.

Shinji Kagawa, who spent two years at Old Trafford between 2012 and 2014, returned to Dortmund.

Meanwhile, United is interested in bringing in Dan-Axel Zagadou on a loan deal.

The 6ft 6in defender is available for free this summer, but United are hoping to sign him in January to help shore up their shaky defense.

