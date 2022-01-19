Dortmund have slammed Erling Haaland’s ‘false’ claims that they have given him a transfer deadline and are putting pressure on the striker.

The £64 million release clause in the 21-year-old Norwegian’s contract makes him one of the most wanted players in the world this summer.

Since joining the Bundesliga club two years ago, the hotshot has scored an incredible 79 goals in 78 appearances.

As a result, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are all rumored to be plotting a move for him.

Haaland revealed last week that Dortmund is pressuring him to decide where he wants to play next season by the end of January.

“That one or the other medium writes that BVB would certainly give him an ultimatum, which is total bull****,” said chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, according to ARD.

“It clearly bothered Erling, but we can’t change that.”

That’s something else we told him.”

“To say that we have given Haaland an ultimatum is bull****,” Watzke told El Chiringuito TV.

“His claims that we put pressure on him astounded us.

There are no time constraints.”

“Borussia Dortmund is now putting pressure on me to make a decision… but all I want to do is play football,” Haaland claimed.

“I’m guessing that means I’ll have to get started soon.”

To show respect for the club, I never spoke until now.

“Dortmund has been putting a lot of pressure on me.

They want me to make a decision about [my future]right now.

“Thus, even if I only wanted to focus on football and play football, things will happen now.”

