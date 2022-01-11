Dortmund is hoping that Haaland’s four benefits and £320,000-a-week contract offer will persuade him to stay in transfer talks this week.

Dortmund is hoping that Haaland’s four benefits and £320k-a-week contract offer will persuade him to stay in the transfer talks this week.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND will meet with Erling Haaland’s representatives this week in an attempt to persuade him to remain at the club.

Several clubs are interested in signing Haaland, so Dortmund will have to fight to keep him.

However, according to Bild, they are willing to pay the striker £325,000 per week to persuade him to stay.

To try to reach an agreement, the club will meet with Alfe-Inge Haaland’s father and his agent, Mino Raiola.

They have also given Haaland until the end of February to make his decision.

Dortmund are hoping that Haaland will be persuaded to stay because of the love he receives from the Dortmund fans; his shirt, along with that of Marco Reus, is the most popular in the squad.

The presence of Marco Rose in the dugout, who previously managed Haaland at RB Salzburg, could also benefit the German side.

Due to his importance to the squad, Haaland is given special treatment at the club.

He is allowed to recover in Marbella with his own personal physiotherapist, and the striker is said to be a big fan of the Spanish national team.

Haaland owns a home in the country, which could entice him to join Barcelona or Real Madrid, both of whom are interested in the Norwegian.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the 21-year-old, but must first qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool has recently joined the race for Haaland, with the Reds having the option to activate his £64 million release clause.

Paris Saint-Germain is also keeping an eye on Haaland’s situation and could make a move for him if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

