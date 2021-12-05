Dortmund says Erling Haaland can leave under ‘certain conditions’ for just £64 million, giving Manchester United and Chelsea a boost in the transfer market.

Man United and Chelsea have been given a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, with Dortmund stating that he can leave for £64 million under “certain conditions.”

The 21-year-old is thought to have a £64 million release clause, which has piqued the interest of a number of top European clubs.

And, in order to force Dortmund’s hand in negotiations, Zorc acknowledges that teams will have to meet ‘certain conditions,’ as there is ‘no need to sell him.’

“The fact is that he has a contract,” Zorc said in an interview with German outlet Sport1.

But it’s also true, and it’s no secret, that he has the ability to leave the club under certain circumstances.

“Both Erling and the club are handling the situation with professionalism.

We’ll see where things go from here.

“There is no economic need to sell him, despite the pandemic.”

That is also true.

We’ll sit down and see how the negotiations progress.”

Many clubs are interested in signing Haaland, including Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League.

But, as SunSport exclusively revealed, United is hoping that new interim manager Ralf Rangnick can persuade the Norwegian to return to the Red Devils, given their history together.

When Rangnick was the Austrian side’s director of football two years ago, he oversaw Haaland’s transfer from Molde to Salzburg.

However, after what his agent, Mino Raiola, said, Haaland appears to prefer a move to Spain.

Raiola confessed that the 21-year-old ‘loves’ Spain and owns a home there.

“At the moment you cannot talk about anything, if you want to talk about Christmas,” Haaland’s agent said.

“I’m not going to talk about the market right now because it’s too early.”

“[Haaland] admires and adores Spain.

Especially his home, which is located here.

It’s too early to say where he’ll play next season.

“Talking about that is also not a good idea.”

