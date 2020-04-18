Dortmund wanted Man Utd kid in shock Sancho transfer revelation

Borussia Dortmund looked to involve Mason Greenwood in negotiations last summer as Man Utd tried to sign Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

Sancho – who has been advised by Marco Reus to reject Manchester United – has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea also said to be interested.

The England international, whose ‘preferred destination’ is reportedly La Liga, has contributed 30 goals and 38 assists in 78 appearances for Dortmund in the last two seasons, leading to the current high level of interest.

The Daily Star reported on Tuesday that Man Utd ‘face a bitter battle’ with Real Madrid over Sancho as the La Liga club look ‘to hijack his proposed move to Old Trafford in the next transfer window’.

Rumours over the 20-year-old’s future have led to Dortmund setting his price tag at £120million with the German club keen to keep hold of its prized asset.

However, the latest reports in ESPN suggest that Man Utd have a player that Dortmund would like in return in the form of Greenwood, who Nicky Butt regards as “the best young player he’s ever seen”.

Greenwood has impressed for the Red Devils this season when given a chance in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line-up with 12 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, but only 15 of those have been starts.

ESPN reveal:

‘United’s interest is well documented, but what might come as a surprise is they tried to sign Sancho last summer — with Dortmund interested in Mason Greenwood in return.

‘A deal for either never materialised and Greenwood signed a long-term contract at the club as he made his mark on the first team, scoring 12 goals this season.

‘Dortmund realised that United had absolutely no intention of discussing Greenwood, and he will be off the table in any talks involving Sancho whenever the clubs can ease out of the coronavirus crisis and talk transfers again.’

