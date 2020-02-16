Double Dutch: Netherlands star Kiki Bertens wins St. Petersburg Open for second straight year

Dutch tennis ace Kiki Bertens has defended her title at the WTA St. Petersburg Open, defeating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in straight sets 6:1, 6:3.

The 28-year-old dominated the match, dispatching her less experienced opponent who managed to take just four games.

On her way to the final, Bertens had defeated three Russian players – Ekaterina Alexandrova, Anastasia Potapova and Veronika Kudermetova – later apologizing for leaving the tournament without home favorites.

“Sorry everyone that I already knocked three players from Russia out of the tournament this week, but I can do nothing about it,” Bertens said.

Bertens was due to face Belgian tennis legend Kim Clijsters next week at the 2020 Dubai Open, but withdrew from the tournament citing tiredness.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Clijsters, who resumed her professional career after an eight-year break, will now play Australian Open finalist Garbine Muguruza in the first round.