Doug Jones, a former baseball closer, has died at the age of 64, according to a Houston Astros teammate.

Doug Jones, the former closer for the Houston Astros, died of complications from Covid-19 at the age of 64, according to a former teammate.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Jones in the first round of the 1978 MLB Draft.

The Brewers, Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs were among the 16 teams he played for during his 16-year career.

Jones’ former Astros teammate Greg Swindell confirmed Jones’ death on Monday, stating that the former pitcher died of Covid-19 complications.

“Sad to tweet that a long time friend, teammate, husband, father, grandfather, and one hell of a pitcher Doug Jones has passed away from COVID complications RIP JONSEY Please keep the family in your prayers,” Swindell wrote on Twitter.

Jones pitched for the Astros from 1992 to 1993, saving 62 games as a free agent.

Jones was a National League All-Star in 1992, when he had a 1.85 ERA and led the NL with 70 games pitched.

Jones was voted 14th in the NL MVP voting the following season.

Jones was named an All-Star five times between 1988 and 1994, despite never winning a World Series.

He had 303 saves in his career and five seasons with 30 or more saves.

Jones joined the Boise Hawks, a minor league affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, as pitching coach in 2015.

