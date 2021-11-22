Doug Jones was a baseball player.

Doug Jones, a former baseball player, died on November 22, 2021, at the age of 64.

He died as a result of Covid-19 complications.

Doug Jones played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs during his MLB career.

He was born in the city of Covina, California, in the month of June 1957.

In the 1991 offseason, he signed with Houston as a free agent and pitched for the Astros from 1992 to 1993, saving 62 games.

Jones was a National League All-Star in 1992, with a 1.85 ERA and a total of 70 games pitched.

Jones was voted 14th in the NL MVP voting the following season.

