Doug Pederson is rumored to be interviewing for a new coaching position.

According to reports, Doug Pederson is interviewing for another coaching position.

It’s only a matter of time before Doug Pederson is given another chance to lead a team.

He might get the chance with the Chicago Bears.

Pederson will meet with the Bears on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Doug Pederson Reportedly Interviewing For Another Coaching Vacancy

