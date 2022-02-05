Doug Pederson Makes A Strong Statement About The Jaguars
The Doug Pederson era in Jacksonville has begun.
On Saturday, Pederson was introduced as the Jaguars’ new head coach.
He has a difficult job ahead of him.
The Jaguars finished 3-14 last season under the former Super Bowl-winning head coach.
The good news is that in Trevor Lawrence, he has a franchise quarterback with whom he can work for years to come.
Pederson is well aware of the task ahead, but he is also committed to making the Jaguars a successful franchise.
“I know you’ve gotten a lot of attention, but that’s about to change.
I’m going to turn this place around.
This is the reason I was hired in the first place.
“We’re going to do it one player and one coach at a time,” Pederson said, according to Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s website.
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About The Jaguars
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About The Jaguars
“I know you’ve been thought a lot but that’s about to change. I will make this a winning organization. This is why I have been hired. This is not an overnight fix, we’re going to do it one player and one coach at a time.” – Doug Pederson message to #Jaguars fans
— Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) February 5, 2022