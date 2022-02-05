Doug Pederson Makes A Strong Statement About The Jaguars

The Doug Pederson era in Jacksonville has begun.

On Saturday, Pederson was introduced as the Jaguars’ new head coach.

He has a difficult job ahead of him.

The Jaguars finished 3-14 last season under the former Super Bowl-winning head coach.

The good news is that in Trevor Lawrence, he has a franchise quarterback with whom he can work for years to come.

Pederson is well aware of the task ahead, but he is also committed to making the Jaguars a successful franchise.

“I know you’ve gotten a lot of attention, but that’s about to change.

I’m going to turn this place around.

This is the reason I was hired in the first place.

“We’re going to do it one player and one coach at a time,” Pederson said, according to Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s website.

