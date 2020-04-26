DR Congo police arrest cult leader after fatal robbery

Kinshasa (AFP) – The self-proclaimed prophet of a separatist sect blamed for deadly attacks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was arrested in a raid on his home in Kinshasa, which involved hundreds of security forces.

“Mission accomplished,” a police tweet said after troops stormed the house of former MP Ne Muanda Nsemi, who led the Bundu Dia Congo (BDK) sect after an hour-long siege on Friday.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said several BDK members were found in the house, adding that an unknown number of people had died in the raid.

According to a statement by the Interior Ministry, at least eight people were killed and another 35 injured without providing information. According to the statement, a total of 168 people were arrested.

Police said eight officers were seriously injured in the raid, suggesting that the deaths were all cult members.

An eyewitness told AFP that after the police operation, he saw 15 bodies and injured many more.

The approximately 70-year-old Nsemi was hospitalized with a head injury before being handed over to the prosecutor.

The police sentenced some members of the security forces for looting items from the property after the robbery, and said in a statement that the perpetrators would be punished.

The BDK wants to revive the pre-colonial Kingdom of Congo, which today includes parts of neighboring Angola, the Republic of the Congo and Gabon, and has repeatedly fought with security forces.

Since April 13, about 20 sect members and police officers have been killed in three separate clashes on an important highway in the Congo Central province bordering Kinshasa.

The route is crucial as it connects Kinshasa, home to around 10 million people, with the ports of Matadi and Moanda.

At the end of March, the police dispersed several BDK members in Kinshasa because they opposed a ban on gatherings of more than 20 people that were imposed to stop the spread of the novel corona virus.

Nsemi, a former chemistry teacher, was jailed for inciting tribal hatred in 2017, but later escaped from prison during a brazen robbery before dawn.

He spent two years on the run before being arrested again on TV days after his public appearance this week.

After the election of President Felix Tshisekedi, he re-entered political life in 2019 and declared himself president of the DR Congo in a “divine coup” in January.

Dozens of armed groups and militias operate in the DRC, many in the east of the country. This is a legacy of the two Congo wars in the 1990s that affected the country’s neighbors Uganda and Rwanda.