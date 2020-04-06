Dream fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could have to wait until 2021

‘There were two chances of this fight being made,’ legendary promoter Don King has long been prone to saying.

‘Slim and none and Slim’s left town.’ So it goes with the dream fight – in the minds of millions fans and not least in those of the bankers – between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Until next year, at least. Maybe never if King’s age-old rival Bob Arum is correct in one prediction.

Ever since Fury knocked the stuffing out of Deontay Wilder in their second WBC world heavyweight title fight there have been fanciful whispers about the contracted trilogy bout being scrapped.

First it was hinted that the Bronze Bomber would decline to trigger that clause for a second rematch.

Yet he did. Instantly.

Since then there has been repeated talk of Wilder taking a multi-million dollar pay off to step aside, thereby getting even richer without the pain of actually boxing.

This, too, is fantasy.

Wilder is not so much interested in the green backs as with redeeming his reputation.

It may look to the outside world that he has only King’s friend Slim’s chance of reversing that one-sided stoppage by Fury.

But Wilder still believes in his fighting heart that his huge punch can inflict on the Gypsy King the giant knock out to which he came so close in their drawn first fight.

Legacy matters more to this Alabaman Civil Rights campaigner than the loot.

Nor is there any sign of either Fury-Wilder III or Joshua’s interim defence against Kubrat Pulev being pushed onto the back burner for the rest of 2020.

Not even by the coronavirus.

Fury’s next reunion with Wilder has been rescheduled for October 3, probably in Las Vegas.

Joshua vs Pulev has been shunted from June to July at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arum promotes Pulev as well as Fury and thus has a responsibility to deliver to the Bulgarian his big opportunity sooner or later this year.

On both counts Arum says: ‘A contract is a contract.’ Frank Warren, Fury’s UK promoter chimes in: ‘Our expectation is that we might be able to make Fury vs Joshua next February.’ If it were to be that early in 2021 it would increase the probability of it taking place in Saudi Arabia, not Wembley Stadium.

Arum, however, raises doubts as to it ever happening.

Fury sounds intent on retiring after two more fights at the most. Arum does not think Joshua will win his next one.

That prediction of his is this: ‘There will be no Fury vs Joshua because AJ has a suspect chin and Pulev will knock him out. Just like he was knocked out by Andy Ruiz, who doesn’t punch as hard as Kubrat.’ Still the whispering will go on about the dream fight. Probably for even longer than the coronavirus nightmare.

Likely to no avail any time soon.